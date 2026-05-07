Majnun Mammadov: 14,000 hectares of agricultural land allocated to investors in Karabakh – EXCLUSIVE

Approximately 14,000 hectares of agricultural land have been allocated to investors in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov told Report.

According to him, tenders to attract investors to the Karabakh region's agricultural sector are ongoing: "Two tenders have already been completed. Based on their results, approximately 12,000-14,000 hectares of land have been allocated to investors. A third tender has now been announced."

Mammadov addressed the issue of redirecting water resources to crops: "A significant portion of the existing irrigation infrastructure is outdated, and the use of modern irrigation technologies is still low. Our main goal is to ensure direct water supply from the reservoir to the plants."

The minister noted that work in this area requires significant investment and a long timeline: "Today, modern irrigation technologies cover 130,000 hectares of land in Azerbaijan. Our goal is to increase this figure to 300,000 hectares by 2030. Using modern irrigation methods increases crop yields by at least 30-40%, and in some cases, by 2-4 times."