Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Majnun Mammadov: 14,000 hectares of agricultural land allocated to investors in Karabakh – EXCLUSIVE

    AIC
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 18:16
    Majnun Mammadov: 14,000 hectares of agricultural land allocated to investors in Karabakh – EXCLUSIVE

    Approximately 14,000 hectares of agricultural land have been allocated to investors in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov told Report.

    According to him, tenders to attract investors to the Karabakh region's agricultural sector are ongoing: "Two tenders have already been completed. Based on their results, approximately 12,000-14,000 hectares of land have been allocated to investors. A third tender has now been announced."

    Mammadov addressed the issue of redirecting water resources to crops: "A significant portion of the existing irrigation infrastructure is outdated, and the use of modern irrigation technologies is still low. Our main goal is to ensure direct water supply from the reservoir to the plants."

    The minister noted that work in this area requires significant investment and a long timeline: "Today, modern irrigation technologies cover 130,000 hectares of land in Azerbaijan. Our goal is to increase this figure to 300,000 hectares by 2030. Using modern irrigation methods increases crop yields by at least 30-40%, and in some cases, by 2-4 times."

    Majnun Mammadov Agriculture Ministry Karabakh
    Nazir: "Qarabağda 14 min hektara yaxın kənd təsərrüfatı torpağı investorlara verilib" – EKSKLÜZİV
    Меджнун Мамедов: В Карабахе инвесторам выделено около 14 тыс. га сельхозземель – ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    20:01
    Photo

    MoU signed between NAM Parliamentary Network and Mediterranean PA

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Ukrainian forces strike Russian missile ship and depots

    Other countries
    19:34

    Latvian President Rinkevics hopes Baku-Yerevan peace deal will be signed soon

    Region
    19:16
    Photo

    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both

    Foreign policy
    18:57
    Photo

    Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:36

    Murodjon Achilov: Uzbekistan aims to boost farm output by 20% by 2030

    AIC
    18:16

    Majnun Mammadov: 14,000 hectares of agricultural land allocated to investors in Karabakh – EXCLUSIVE

    AIC
    17:59
    Photo

    SAHA 2026: Azerbaijan pavilion draws strong interest from visitors

    Military
    17:58

    Azerbaijan, Mongolia Prosecutor's Offices to exchange information

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed