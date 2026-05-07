Latvian President Rinkevics hopes Baku-Yerevan peace deal will be signed soon
Region
- 07 May, 2026
- 19:34
Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has expressed hope that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed soon, Report informs, citing the press service of the Latvian president.
"Latvia sincerely hopes that a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement will be concluded in the near future," Rinkēvičs said during meetings with senior Armenian officials in Yerevan.
Rinkēvičs also touched upon bilateral cooperation with Armenia, stating that Latvia is interested in strengthening relations:
"We want to deepen and expand them, which will be reflected in regular political dialogue and practical cooperation."
The Latvian president confirmed Riga's firm support for Yerevan's desire to strengthen ties with the European Union.
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