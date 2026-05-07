Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Latvian President Rinkevics hopes Baku-Yerevan peace deal will be signed soon

    Region
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 19:34
    Latvian President Rinkevics hopes Baku-Yerevan peace deal will be signed soon

    Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has expressed hope that a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed soon, Report informs, citing the press service of the Latvian president.

    "Latvia sincerely hopes that a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement will be concluded in the near future," Rinkēvičs said during meetings with senior Armenian officials in Yerevan.

    Rinkēvičs also touched upon bilateral cooperation with Armenia, stating that Latvia is interested in strengthening relations:

    "We want to deepen and expand them, which will be reflected in regular political dialogue and practical cooperation."

    The Latvian president confirmed Riga's firm support for Yerevan's desire to strengthen ties with the European Union.

    Edgars Rinkēvičs Latvia Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Rinkeviçs: Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişi yaxın gələcəkdə imzalanmalıdır
    Ринкевичс: Мирное соглашение между Баку и Ереваном должно быть подписано в ближайшем будущем

    Latest News

    20:01
    Photo

    MoU signed between NAM Parliamentary Network and Mediterranean PA

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Ukrainian forces strike Russian missile ship and depots

    Other countries
    19:34

    Latvian President Rinkevics hopes Baku-Yerevan peace deal will be signed soon

    Region
    19:16
    Photo

    Montenegro sees Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as a political win for both

    Foreign policy
    18:57
    Photo

    Kang Kymgu mulls Azerbaijan's cooperation with South Korea in Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    18:36

    Murodjon Achilov: Uzbekistan aims to boost farm output by 20% by 2030

    AIC
    18:16

    Majnun Mammadov: 14,000 hectares of agricultural land allocated to investors in Karabakh – EXCLUSIVE

    AIC
    17:59
    Photo

    SAHA 2026: Azerbaijan pavilion draws strong interest from visitors

    Military
    17:58

    Azerbaijan, Mongolia Prosecutor's Offices to exchange information

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed