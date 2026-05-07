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    Murodjon Achilov: Uzbekistan aims to boost farm output by 20% by 2030

    AIC
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 18:36
    Murodjon Achilov: Uzbekistan aims to boost farm output by 20% by 2030

    Uzbekistan aims to increase agricultural production by 20% by 2030, stated Murodjon Achilov, Director of the Agricultural Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, at the forum titled "Agricultural Insurance Umbrella Against Risks" held in Baku today, Report informs.

    According to him, the newly established fund plays an important role in coordinating the system and implementing international experience: "In 2025, Uzbekistan created a full legal framework for agricultural insurance. Also, a specialized agricultural insurance fund has been established under the Ministry of Agriculture. This fund coordinates the system, supports farmers, reduces financial losses, and implements international best practices. The system covers key crops such as cotton, grain, fruit, and greenhouse products. Farmers can register online, digitally sign insurance contracts, and the data is processed automatically."

    The director noted that the incentives implemented by the state make insurance more accessible for farmers: "The state supports farmers by covering up to 50% of insurance premiums, making insurance more accessible. Monitoring is carried out using modern technologies, including satellite data and digital platforms, together with independent experts. Nearly 200 independent experts have already been trained, and this work is ongoing. By 2030, we aim to increase agricultural production by at least 20% and bring insurance coverage to 50%. This system will help make agriculture more stable, protect farmers, and improve food security. We are ready to expand international cooperation and work together with all partners."

    Uzbekistan agricultural production
    Muratjan Açilov: "Özbəkistan 2030-cu ilə aqrar məhsulların istehsalını 20 % artırmağı hədəfləyir"
    Муратжан Ачилов: Узбекистан нацелен на увеличение аграрного производства на 20% к 2030 году

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