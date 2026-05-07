Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Germany expand co-op in transport sector

    Business
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 11:17
    Azerbaijan, Germany expand co-op in transport sector

    Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed expanding cooperation in transport and air travel, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

    "In Leipzig, I met with Patrick Schnieder, Federal Minister for Transport of Germany. During the meeting, we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation between our countries in the field of transport, particularly in automobile and air transportation," the post reads.

    transport sector Rashad Nabiyev Patrick Schnieder Azerbaijan-Germany
    Azərbaycan və Almaniya nəqliyyat sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir
    Азербайджан и Германия расширяют сотрудничество в транспортной сфере

    Latest News

    11:50
    Video

    Azerbaijan starts construction of Balakan cable car

    Infrastructure
    11:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Mongolia sign air services agreement

    Infrastructure
    11:41

    ICIEC: Azerbaijan offers promising environment for investment, partnerships

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani servicemen conduct mountain training drills as part of EFES-2026

    Military
    11:27

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to cooperate in modernizing armored vehicles

    Region
    11:26

    Gold prices exceed $4,750 per troy ounce

    Finance
    11:17

    Azerbaijan, Germany expand co-op in transport sector

    Business
    11:05

    Yusif Abdullayev: IsDB has allocated over $1 billion to projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:01

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign cooperation agreement in space sector

    ICT
    All News Feed