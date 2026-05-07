Azerbaijan, Germany expand co-op in transport sector
Business
- 07 May, 2026
- 11:17
Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed expanding cooperation in transport and air travel, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.
"In Leipzig, I met with Patrick Schnieder, Federal Minister for Transport of Germany. During the meeting, we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation between our countries in the field of transport, particularly in automobile and air transportation," the post reads.
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