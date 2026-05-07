Yusif Abdullayev: IsDB has allocated over $1 billion to projects in Azerbaijan

To date, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has allocated more than $1 billion in state-guaranteed funding for 18 completed and one ongoing project in Azerbaijan, Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at an IsDB event titled "Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity."

According to him, cooperation with the IsDB Group has become even more dynamic in recent years: "A number of high-level meetings and visits have taken place. These events demonstrate our mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in areas of strategic importance."