Sahiba Gafarova on working visit to Montenegro

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, is on a working visit to Montenegro to attend the 1st Summit of Parliamentary Speakers of the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly.

According to Report, she was welcomed at Tivat International Airport by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Montenegro, Kamil Khasiyev, and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will participate in the summit to be held in Budva, Montenegro. Her program includes delivering a speech and holding several meetings.