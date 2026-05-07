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    Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign cooperation agreement in space sector

    ICT
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 11:01
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign cooperation agreement in space sector

    A cooperation agreement has been signed between Azerbaijan's Space Agency (Azercosmos) and Türkiye's satellite communications solutions provider PROFEN during the SAHA Expo in Istanbul, Report informs.

    "Under the agreement, PROFEN plans to provide satellite communication services across Türkiye, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by utilizing the capabilities of the Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 satellites.

    The cooperation also covers mobile communications, including In-Flight Connectivity services and satellite connectivity for the maritime sector," Azercosmos wrote on X.

    The purpose of this cooperation is to deliver more flexible and reliable solutions to meet the growing internet and communication demands across the region.

    PROFEN is a Türkiye‑based technology company specializing in satellite systems, ground segment infrastructure, and system integration, offering communication solutions for land, air, and sea platforms.

    Azercosmos, established in 2010, provides satellite services to more than 45 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

    cooperation agreement Azercosmos Azerbaijan Türkiye
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