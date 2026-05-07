Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
Business
- 07 May, 2026
- 10:05
Another shipment from Russia to Armenia has been transported through Azerbaijan in transit today.
According to Report, the cargo consisted of two railcars of aluminum - the first such shipment - and nine railcars of grain.
The goods were dispatched from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
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