Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 10:05
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Another shipment from Russia to Armenia has been transported through Azerbaijan in transit today.

    According to Report, the cargo consisted of two railcars of aluminum - the first such shipment - and nine railcars of grain.

    The goods were dispatched from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Aluminum, grain sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan
    Transit via Azerbaijan Russian grain for Armenia
    Photo
    Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə Rusiyadan Ermənistana alüminium və taxıl göndərilib
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    В Армению через Азербайджан впервые отправили алюминий из РФ

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