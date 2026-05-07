Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US calls Europe financial, logistical, recruitment hub for terrorists

    Other countries
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 09:23
    US calls Europe financial, logistical, recruitment hub for terrorists

    The US believes that several European NATO allies have become financial, logistical, and recruitment hub for terrorist organizations, reads the new Counterterrorism Strategy published by the US administration, Report informs.

    "The nations of Europe remain our preeminent and long-term counterterrorism partners. The world is safer when Europe is strong, but Europe is greatly threatened and is both a terror target and an incubator of terror threats. Terrorists often seek to attack European nations to undermine their democratic institutions and their ties to the United States. It is unacceptable that wealthy NATO allies can serve as financial, logistical, and recruitment hubs for terrorists.

    Europe still has an opportunity to change its individual and collective counterterrorism destiny if it recognizes the actual threat and takes action now. Unfettered mass migration has been the transmission belt for terrorists. Europe can be strong again if it rediscovers traditional principles of freedom of speech, has honest conversations about Islamism, devotes sufficient resources to mitigate terrorism and cartel threats within its nations, and then actively shares its threat intelligence globally and moves counterterrorism burdenshifting to take greater responsibility for its own security.

    Europe must significantly increase its CT efforts immediately. It is clear to all that well-organized hostile groups exploit open borders and related globalist ideals. The more these alien cultures grow, and the longer current European policies persist, the more terrorism is guaranteed. As the birthplace of Western culture and values, Europe must act now and halt its willful decline," reads the Strategy.

    United States North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
    ABŞ Aİ ölkələrini terrorçular üçün yeni maliyyə və logistika mərkəzləri hesab edir
    США назвали Европу одним из центров террористической логистики

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