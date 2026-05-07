Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's state budget executed with surplus of 3B manats in 4 months

    Finance
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 12:30
    Azerbaijan's state budget executed with surplus of 3B manats in 4 months

    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus in January-April of this year amounted to 3.329 billion manats, a 1% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

    State budget revenues for the four months amounted to 13.564 billion manats (a 2.9% decrease compared to January-April 2025), while expenditures amounted to 10.531 billion manats (a 3.9% decrease).

    The state budget revenue plan for the reporting period was 100.7% fulfilled, while expenditures were 96.3%.

    Budget revenues from the State Tax Service amounted to 6.862 billion manats (a decrease of 0.9%, compared to the forecast of 101.9%), while those from the State Customs Committee amounted to 2.327 billion manats (a decrease of 1.6%, compared to the forecast of 100.3%).

    Transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan to the state budget amounted to 4.28 billion manats (the same as the first four months of last year), revenue from paid services of budgetary organizations amounted to 229.1 million manats (a 14.4% increase, compared to the forecast of 74.7%), and the remaining revenue came from other sources.

    According to the Ministry of Finance, consolidated budget revenues for January-April amounted to 16.002 billion manats, while expenditures amounted to 12.434 billion manats. Thus, the consolidated budget surplus amounted to 3.958 billion manats.

    Treasury agencies executed more than 376,600 payment orders from January to April.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Finance Ministry Azerbaijan's state budget
    Azərbaycanın 4 aylıq büdcə göstəriciləri açıqlanıb
    Госбюджет Азербайджана за 4 месяца исполнен с профицитом в 3 млрд манатов

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