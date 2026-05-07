Azerbaijan's strike drones are being exhibited at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to Report, the drones on display are produced by Azerbaijan's RD Smart company: Quzghun, Qirghi, and Qirghi‑S.

The Quzghun strike drone performs reconnaissance and, with optical zoom capability, can detect distant targets. It autonomously tracks both moving and stationary targets using a smart system, and upon the pilot pressing the Strike button, it dives onto the target.

The Qirghi‑S drone is an FPV‑type model, but upgraded to meet modern requirements, earning the description FPV Plus. Equipped with a smart computer system, it can adapt to different combat modes based on mission requirements, easing the pilot's workload and enhancing combat effectiveness. It also features a controllable day‑night camera, expanding the pilot's field of vision.

RD Smart representative Bahruz Baghirov stated that they are participating in the exhibition with three drones: "At ADEX‑2026, we will present several brand‑new products that have never been showcased before."

From September 30 to October 2, 2026, Baku will host the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) and the 15th Securex Caspian International Exhibition on Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue.