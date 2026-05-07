ICIEC outlines activities to attract investment, support exports in Azerbaijan

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group offers Azerbaijani companies a wide range of services, from credit insurance to trade financing and project funding, Yasser Alaki, General Manager of Business Development at the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), told journalists in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that the main goal is to attract investment into the country, assist Azerbaijani companies in bringing their products to international markets, create opportunities to compete globally, bring working capital into Azerbaijan, and support the financial and business operations of Azerbaijani banks.