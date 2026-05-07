Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    ICIEC outlines activities to attract investment, support exports in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 13:45
    ICIEC outlines activities to attract investment, support exports in Azerbaijan

    The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group offers Azerbaijani companies a wide range of services, from credit insurance to trade financing and project funding, Yasser Alaki, General Manager of Business Development at the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), told journalists in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that the main goal is to attract investment into the country, assist Azerbaijani companies in bringing their products to international markets, create opportunities to compete globally, bring working capital into Azerbaijan, and support the financial and business operations of Azerbaijani banks.

    Islamic Development Bank Group IsDB Azerbaijan
    ICIEC Azərbaycana investisiya cəlb edilməsi və ixracın dəstəklənməsi istiqamətində fəaliyyətini açıqlayıb
    ICIEC о привлечении инвестиций в Азербайджан и поддержке экспорта

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