Consultant: Implementing AI without solid legal, technical foundation pointless

The key question in the era of widespread AI is how to ensure its safe, accountable, and lawful use, Andres Ojaver, data privacy legal consultant at Hedman and lecturer on AI and personal data protection at Tallinn University of Technology, stated at the 8th Summit of IT Leaders of State Institutions in Baku, Report informs.

The expert pointed out that artificial intelligence is already effectively embedded in the operations of modern organizations, even in the absence of official procurement of relevant solutions. Under current conditions, a total ban on such technologies yields no results, as employees resort to shadow AI - using it at home, on personal smartphones, or other devices, bypassing internal organizational regulations.

Ojaver drew attention to the fact that European legislation, including GDPR, the dedicated Artificial Intelligence Act, and the Cyber Resilience Act, forms the necessary legal framework, but in reality, daily practice is significantly more complex than legislative norms written on paper.

"Deploying AI on a weak technical and legal foundation makes no sense, as new technologies superimposed on an unreliable basis can only exacerbate existing vulnerabilities," the expert emphasized.