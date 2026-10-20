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    Azerbaijan to restrict AI from making critical decisions in government agencies

    ICT
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:56
    Azerbaijan to restrict AI from making critical decisions in government agencies

    Azerbaijan is developing new unified security requirements for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and third-party AI services in government institutions, Nadir Novruzov, head of a department at the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, said at the 8th Summit of IT Leaders of Government Agencies in Baku.

    According to him, special guidelines on the safe use of AI tools will soon be prepared for government employees to eliminate the risk of confidential information leaks. In addition, all in-house AI systems developed in the public sector will be required to strictly comply with the new information security standards.

    Novruzov also stressed that AI would be prohibited from independently carrying out critical operations. Given AI"s tendency to "hallucinate" and its potential to misinterpret tasks, every key decision will have to be approved by a human.

    Artificial intelligence Nadir Novruzov
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