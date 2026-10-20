Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    ANAMA chairman, UN resident coordinator mull co-op

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:46
    ANAMA chairman, UN resident coordinator mull co-op

    Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov and the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Dmytro Shlapachenko have discussed cooperation, Report informs referring to ANAMA.

    During the meeting, detailed information was provided on the history of ANAMA's creation, its operational directions, and the measures being implemented to eliminate the mine threat in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

    Shlapachenko noted that humanitarian demining activities play an important role in restoring safe life in Karabakh.

    The sides exchanged views on the significance of international cooperation in countering the mine threat, the current status of cooperation with the UN, and future prospects.gallery}}

    Landmine threat Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) United Nations
    Photo
    ANAMA ilə BMT arasında əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    ANAMA и ООН обсудили перспективы сотрудничества
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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