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    State Service: Cyberattacks on Azerbaijani government entities aim to block access to services

    ICT
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 12:15
    State Service: Cyberattacks on Azerbaijani government entities aim to block access to services

    Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan's state structures are aimed at shutting down information systems and blocking citizens' access to electronic services, said Nadir Novruzov, Head of Department at the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    According to him, recent incidents pose challenges primarily in terms of their timely detection and minimizing potential consequences.

    "Currently, the agenda focuses not on cybersecurity, but on cyber resilience: ensuring that in any incident, damage is minimized and systems are quickly restored. We regularly observe cyberattacks on state structures; this is a continuously monitored process. However, recently, especially over the past week, we have observed large-scale cyberattacks on state structures, their information resources, and systems," Novruzov said.

    He noted that determining the geography of the attacks is quite difficult.

    "The reason is that during their execution, especially on a large scale, botnet networks are used - these are infected devices located in different parts of the world," he concluded.

    Nadir Novruzov Cyberattacks State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda dövlət qurumlarını hədəf alan kiberhücumların məqsədi açıqlanıb
    Госслужба: Кибератаки на госструктуры Азербайджана направлены на блокирование доступа к услугам
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