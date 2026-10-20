Azerbaijan developing requirements for safe use of AI

Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security is developing requirements for the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI), Nadir Novruzov, a department head at the state service, said during the 8th Summit of IT Leaders of State Institutions in Baku, Report informs.

Novruzov noted that the requirements will be adopted in the near future, after which their implementation will begin across government institutions. He added that the next steps will include the adoption of AI ethics regulations and requirements, as well as efforts to introduce natural language processing models in public sector entities.

The official noted that the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) has already adopted five standards in the field of artificial intelligence.

"These standards cover ethics, governance, impact assessment, auditing, and testing. The Cabinet of Ministers has already identified 11 priority areas for 2026, and relevant state institutions have been assigned to each of these areas," he said.