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    Former Azerbaijan U-21 coach to visit Baku as FIFA expert

    Football
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:40
    Former Azerbaijan U-21 coach to visit Baku as FIFA expert

    Former Azerbaijan U-21 national team head coach Bernhard Lippert will visit Baku.

    The 64-year-old German specialist told Report that he will travel to Azerbaijan in connection with the U-15 World Cup, which will be held in Baku.

    "I will be in Baku on Wednesday. My visit is related to the U-15 World Cup, as I work as a FIFA expert," Lippert said.

    The U-15 World Cup and Festival will take place at the Hovsan Sports Complex from October 22 to 30. The opening ceremony and the tournament's final will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall.

    Lippert served as an assistant to his compatriot Berti Vogts with the Azerbaijan national team from 2009 to 2014. He also held the positions of technical director of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) from 2008 to 2020 and head coach of the Azerbaijan U-21 national team from 2009 to 2014.

    His most recent position was technical director of Ghana's national team, where he worked from 2020 to October 2023.

    Azərbaycan millisinin sabiq məşqçisi Bernard Lippert FIFA eksperti kimi Bakıya gəlir
    Экс-тренер U-21 Азербайджана приедет в Баку в качестве эксперта ФИФА
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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