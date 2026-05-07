The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) carries out its most extensive activities in Azerbaijan in areas related to agriculture and irrigation, according to Elvin Afandi, ICD's Corporate Strategy and Research Manager, Report informs.

Speaking at the event of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) under the theme Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity, Afandi noted that ICD is financing agricultural projects in the Aghdam–Karabakh region, specifically to ensure access to irrigation water.

"In addition, each institution within the IsDB Group has its own function in supporting the private sector. ICD directly invests in larger‑scale corporate projects in agriculture. At the same time, we operate a financial line channel through which funds are directed to commercial banks in the country. Our main goal is to support small and medium enterprises, individual farms, and microfinance institutions," he said.