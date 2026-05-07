At the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates delegation will be headed by the country's Minister of Energy, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE Embassy in Baku told Report.

"Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei will participate in WUF13 in Baku," the embassy said.

The WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17–22. The Forum is organized within Azerbaijan's close cooperation with UN‑Habitat, with the main goal of facilitating the exchange of global experiences in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.