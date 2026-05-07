Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    UAE energy minister to lead country's delegation at WUF13 in Baku

    Other countries
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 13:29
    UAE energy minister to lead country's delegation at WUF13 in Baku

    At the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates delegation will be headed by the country's Minister of Energy, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the UAE Embassy in Baku told Report.

    "Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei will participate in WUF13 in Baku," the embassy said.

    The WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17–22. The Forum is organized within Azerbaijan's close cooperation with UN‑Habitat, with the main goal of facilitating the exchange of global experiences in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Suhail Al-Mazrouei United Arab Emirates Azerbaijan
    BƏƏ-nin energetika naziri WUF13-də ölkəsinin nümayəndə heyətinə rəhbərlik edəcək
    Министр энергетики возглавит делегацию ОАЭ на WUF13 в Баку

    Latest News

    14:02

    IsDB ready to support AI projects in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    14:00

    Tehran, Washington agree on easing Iran blockade

    Other countries
    13:45

    ICIEC outlines activities to attract investment, support exports in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:29

    UAE energy minister to lead country's delegation at WUF13 in Baku

    Other countries
    13:20

    ICD plans larger corporate investments in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector

    Finance
    13:11

    Pakistan warns India against attempts to escalate conflict

    Other countries
    12:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's strike drones showcased at SAHA 2026 in Türkiye

    Military
    12:47

    ITFC provided $103M in financing in Azerbaijan to date

    Finance
    12:46

    Iraq announces major 8.8B-barrel oil discovery near Saudi border

    Energy
    All News Feed