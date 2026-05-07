Pakistan warns India against attempts to escalate conflict

Pakistan has declared its readiness to respond harshly to any attacks amid the anniversary of last year's four-day armed conflict with India, foreign news outlets cited a statement from the country's Ministry of Defense, Report informs.

The Pakistani military stated that any "hostile intentions" against the country will be met with "greater force, precision, and determination" than during the May 2025 fighting, which Islamabad dubbed "Marka-e-Haq" (Battle for Truth).

In May 2025, India and Pakistan accused each other of escalating the conflict following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 7 last year, India launched strikes on Pakistani territory, which Islamabad followed with retaliatory actions, including the use of drones, missiles, and artillery. Dozens of people were killed on both sides during the exchange of strikes.

A ceasefire was reached on May 10 with US mediation.