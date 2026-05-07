Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pakistan warns India against attempts to escalate conflict

    Other countries
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 13:11
    Pakistan warns India against attempts to escalate conflict

    Pakistan has declared its readiness to respond harshly to any attacks amid the anniversary of last year's four-day armed conflict with India, foreign news outlets cited a statement from the country's Ministry of Defense, Report informs.

    The Pakistani military stated that any "hostile intentions" against the country will be met with "greater force, precision, and determination" than during the May 2025 fighting, which Islamabad dubbed "Marka-e-Haq" (Battle for Truth).

    In May 2025, India and Pakistan accused each other of escalating the conflict following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

    On May 7 last year, India launched strikes on Pakistani territory, which Islamabad followed with retaliatory actions, including the use of drones, missiles, and artillery. Dozens of people were killed on both sides during the exchange of strikes.

    A ceasefire was reached on May 10 with US mediation.

    Pakistan India Defense Ministry
    Müdafiə Nazirliyi: Pakistan istənilən təhdidə 2025-ci ildəkindən daha güclü cavab verəcək
    Пакистан предостерег Индию от попыток эскалации конфликта

    Latest News

    14:02

    IsDB ready to support AI projects in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    14:00

    Tehran, Washington agree on easing Iran blockade

    Other countries
    13:45

    ICIEC outlines activities to attract investment, support exports in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:29

    UAE energy minister to lead country's delegation at WUF13 in Baku

    Other countries
    13:20

    ICD plans larger corporate investments in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector

    Finance
    13:11

    Pakistan warns India against attempts to escalate conflict

    Other countries
    12:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's strike drones showcased at SAHA 2026 in Türkiye

    Military
    12:47

    ITFC provided $103M in financing in Azerbaijan to date

    Finance
    12:46

    Iraq announces major 8.8B-barrel oil discovery near Saudi border

    Energy
    All News Feed