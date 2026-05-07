IsDB ready to support AI projects in Azerbaijan
ICT
- 07 May, 2026
- 14:02
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is prepared to provide financial support to Azerbaijan in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), said Yasser Alaki, General Manager of Business Development at the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), told journalists in Baku, Report informs.
Alaki emphasized that AI is significant not only for Azerbaijan but globally: "This is a new field for all of us. We are collectively trying to determine what steps we can take together. Therefore, if Azerbaijani companies implement certain initiatives or programs related to artificial intelligence, we are ready to support them financially."
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