The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency presented the country's tourism opportunities at the TTR Baltic 2026 series of events held from May 5–7 in Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), and Tallinn (Estonia), Report informs, citing the agency.

Nearly 200 tourism companies and tour operators attended the events, where Azerbaijan was introduced as an attractive year‑round destination.

Participants were provided with detailed information about tourism opportunities in Baku and Shaki, cultural tourism, Silk Road heritage, mountain hiking routes, winter tourism, and summer tourism options at Sea Breeze Resort. In addition, B2B meetings were held within the framework of the events.

The series of events served as a favorable cooperation platform for discussing new partnership opportunities with representatives of the Baltic tourism industry and for strengthening Azerbaijan's tourism position in the region.

Citizens of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia benefit from a simplified electronic visa system for travel to Azerbaijan.