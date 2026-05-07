Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Tehran, Washington agree on easing Iran blockade

    Other countries
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 14:00
    Tehran, Washington agree on easing Iran blockade

    Iran and the United States have reached an agreement to ease the naval blockade of Iran in exchange for a gradual resumption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya TV, citing Pakistani sources, Report informs.

    "An agreement has been reached regarding easing the blockade in exchange for a gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz," sources told the channel, adding that intensive contacts are currently underway on this issue, and that "a breakthrough in resolving the issue of ships blocked in the strait is expected in the coming hours."

    That said, Al Arabiya's sources noted that "there are currently no agreements on direct meetings between the Iranians and the Americans," with contacts continuing through intermediaries. US President Donald Trump has also requested the Iranian side's fastest possible response to Washington's de-escalation proposal, the sources added. The negotiation process is proceeding smoothly, the TV channel said, adding that "Iran could convey its response to Pakistani mediators as early as today."

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US blockade Strait of Hormuz US-Iran talks Donald Trump
    Tehran və Vaşinqton İranın blokadasının yumşaldılması barədə razılığa gəlib
    Тегеран и Вашингтон договорились о смягчении блокады Ирана

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