Group of Ukrainian students receives rehabilitation services in Azerbaijan

A total of 33 students from Ukraine have been brought to Azerbaijan to receive social‑psychological rehabilitation services, Report informs, citing the Social Services Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, the 8‑day rehabilitation program includes group therapy sessions, meditation and yoga classes, as well as psycho‑social training and master classes.

In addition, the Ukrainian youth are being given the opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's culture and arts, learn about the country's history and landmarks, and experience the national cuisine.

The program aims to help stabilize their emotional state and support their integration into society.

In previous periods, nearly 400 children and young people from Ukraine were brought to Azerbaijan and provided with social‑psychological rehabilitation services.