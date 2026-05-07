Azerbaijani servicemen conduct mountain training drills as part of EFES-2026
Military
- 07 May, 2026
- 11:39
EFES-2026 multinational joint exercise, being conducted in the fraternal Republic of Türkiye with the participation of a group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army, is successfully ongoing.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that pursuant to the plan for the next phase of the exercise, representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Albania, Niger, Nigeria, Romania carried out drills on search operations in caves, shelters, tunnels, and mountaineering training.
Within the exercise adapted to real combat conditions, Azerbaijan Army servicemen demonstrated a high level of professionalism and expertise in accomplishment of assigned tasks.
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