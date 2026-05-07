Azerbaijan starts construction of Balakan cable car

Work has started on the construction of a cable car in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan city, Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).

According to the AYNA, dismantling of the existing cable car is already underway. At the initial stage, the ropes of the line, as well as all technological and electrical equipment of the lower and upper terminals, have been removed. Currently, the demolition of terminal buildings is being carried out.

Based on the project design, the Balakan cable car will be 850 meters long and 53 meters high. The ride will take approximately 4 minutes, with six cabins capable of transporting 330 passengers per hour.

The project was approved by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 8, 2025, on the design and construction of a passenger cable car in Heydar Aliyev Park, Balakan district. The implementation of the project is expected to contribute to the development of tourism infrastructure in the region and create new opportunities for visitors.