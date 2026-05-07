Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan rises 3.5%

As of May 1, 2026, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 2.1% compared to the beginning of the year, reaching 877,368, Report informs, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

During this period, the number of active VAT payers grew by 3.5% compared to January 1, 2026, totaling 60,431.

Meanwhile, the number of active business entities in the country stood at 240,528, reflecting a 3.3% increase, compared to the beginning of the year.