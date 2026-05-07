Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to cooperate in modernizing armored vehicles

    Region
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 11:27
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to cooperate in modernizing armored vehicles

    The MIRAS Military Industrial Company under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and the Turkish defense company Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi (MKE) have signed a memorandum of understanding on the modernization of armored vehicles, Report informs.

    The document was signed on the sidelines of the SAHA 2026 international defense exhibition in Istanbul.

    Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the defense industry has been developing dynamically in recent years, and agreements such as these contribute to the further deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    Azerbaijan Türkiye Bilateral cooperation
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə zirehli texnikaların modernizasiyası üzrə əməkdaşlığa başlayır
    Азербайджан и Турция будут сотрудничать в модернизации бронетехники

    Latest News

    11:50
    Video

    Azerbaijan starts construction of Balakan cable car

    Infrastructure
    11:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Mongolia sign air services agreement

    Infrastructure
    11:41

    ICIEC: Azerbaijan offers promising environment for investment, partnerships

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani servicemen conduct mountain training drills as part of EFES-2026

    Military
    11:27

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to cooperate in modernizing armored vehicles

    Region
    11:26

    Gold prices exceed $4,750 per troy ounce

    Finance
    11:17

    Azerbaijan, Germany expand co-op in transport sector

    Business
    11:05

    Yusif Abdullayev: IsDB has allocated over $1 billion to projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:01

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign cooperation agreement in space sector

    ICT
    All News Feed