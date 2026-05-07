Azerbaijan, Türkiye to cooperate in modernizing armored vehicles
Region
- 07 May, 2026
- 11:27
The MIRAS Military Industrial Company under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and the Turkish defense company Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi (MKE) have signed a memorandum of understanding on the modernization of armored vehicles, Report informs.
The document was signed on the sidelines of the SAHA 2026 international defense exhibition in Istanbul.
Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the defense industry has been developing dynamically in recent years, and agreements such as these contribute to the further deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
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