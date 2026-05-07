Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    ICIEC: Azerbaijan offers promising environment for investment, partnerships

    Finance
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 11:41
    ICIEC: Azerbaijan offers promising environment for investment, partnerships

    The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group remains committed to supporting economic growth and social progress in its member countries, said Yasser Alaki, General Manager of Business Development at the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), Report informs.

    Speaking at the event under the theme Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity, Alaki emphasized the vital role of the private sector as a driver of innovation, job creation, and sustainability.

    "Azerbaijan presents a dynamic and promising environment for investment and partnerships. With its strategic geographic location, growing economy, and commitment to diversification, the country offers significant opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, logistics, and industry," he said.

    Islamic Development Bank IsDB Azerbaijan
    ICIEC: Azərbaycanda investisiya və tərəfdaşlıq üçün perspektivli mühit var
    Яссер Алаки: Азербайджан предлагает перспективную среду для инвестиций и партнерства

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