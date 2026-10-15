Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Video from 7th CICA Summit posted on Azerbaijani president's social media

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 18:41
    Video from 7th CICA Summit posted on Azerbaijani president's social media

    A video related to the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been posted on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

    The video highlights the summit.

    Report presents the post below:

    Video from 7th CICA Summit posted on Azerbaijani president's social media

    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında AQEM-in 7-ci Zirvə Görüşü ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о Саммите СВМДА в Баку
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    18:00
    AI rapidly improving, could vastly boost US GDP, Anthropic's Clark tells policymakers
    Other countries
    17:55
    'Choice now rests with US,' Iran's Araghchi says on peace negotiations
    Other countries
    17:33
    Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
    Other countries
    17:14
    Ramin Mammadov mulls Azerbaijan's experience in tolerance sphere while in US
    Foreign policy
    16:50
    Hacker gets data on millions of California students
    Other countries
    16:29
    Photo
    Gunel Badalova elected Vice President of International Ski Mountaineering Federation
    Individual sports
    16:12
    Yemeni government forces say they repel lengthy Houthi attacks in Taiz
    Other countries
    15:50
    Video
    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises
    Military
    15:25
    Photo
    AzerGold participates in 6th Rebuild Garabagh exhibition
    Industry
    All News Feed