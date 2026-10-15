Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Baku hosts exchange of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan transport cooperation documents

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 17:41
    Baku hosts exchange of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan transport cooperation documents

    An agreement on cooperation in developing the Middle Corridor and a certificate related to the acquisition of two dry cargo vessels were exchanged in Baku in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev exchanged the signed Agreement on Cooperation in the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

    In addition, Nabiyev, in his capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AZCON Holding, and Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, exchanged a certificate recognizing the acquisition of two dry cargo vessels between AZCON Holding and Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Rashad Nabiyev Middle Corridor
    Azərbaycanla Qazaxıstan arasında iki sənədin mübadiləsi olub
    Азербайджан и Казахстан обменялись документами о развитии Среднего коридора и приобретении сухогрузов
    44 - Tezliklə
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