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    Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss defense and defense industry cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 18:26
    Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss defense and defense industry cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Latvia Narmina Mustafayeva has discussed bilateral cooperation in defense and the defense industry with Major General Andis Dilāns, Undersecretary of State for Logistics at Latvia's Ministry of Defense.

    According to Report, Mustafayeva said in a post on X that the meeting featured a productive exchange on Azerbaijan-Latvia cooperation in the two areas.

    The sides also discussed Dilāns' recent participation in ADEX 2026 in Baku and explored opportunities to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.

    Mustafayeva thanked the Latvian Ministry of Defense for hosting the meeting.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Narmina Mustafayeva Defense cooperation Azerbaijan-Latvia relations
    Azərbaycanla Latviya arasında müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Латвия обсудили сотрудничество в оборонной сфере
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