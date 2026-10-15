Azerbaijan, Paralympic bodies discuss joint initiatives and projects

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has discussed expanding cooperation and opportunities to implement joint initiatives and projects with a delegation of senior officials from international and foreign national Paralympic committees.

According to Report, citing the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NPC), the delegation is visiting the country to take part in an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the NPC.

At the meeting, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev provided information on measures being implemented in Azerbaijan to strengthen the social protection of persons with disabilities, support their rehabilitation and promote their integration into society.

The sides also discussed further developing cooperation with the International Paralympic Committee and the European Paralympic Committee.