Tokayev: Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable is project of international significance
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 18:01
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line was a highly important project that would generate international resonance.
According to Report, Tokayev made the remarks following the online launch of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The Kazakh president said the project represented a new type of corridor and stressed that it was not merely a transport corridor, but an innovation suited to the modern era of digitalization and an entirely new form of cooperation.
Kasım-Jomart Tokayev: Trans-Xəzər Fiber-Optik Kabel Xətti yeni dəhliz növüdür
Касым-Жомарт Токаев: Транскаспийская волоконно-оптическая кабельная линия - коридор нового типа
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