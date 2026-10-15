Tokayev: Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable is project of international significance

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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line was a highly important project that would generate international resonance.

According to Report, Tokayev made the remarks following the online launch of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Kazakh president said the project represented a new type of corridor and stressed that it was not merely a transport corridor, but an innovation suited to the modern era of digitalization and an entirely new form of cooperation.