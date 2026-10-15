Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Tokayev: Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable is project of international significance

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 18:01
    Tokayev: Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable is project of international significance

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line was a highly important project that would generate international resonance.

    According to Report, Tokayev made the remarks following the online launch of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    The Kazakh president said the project represented a new type of corridor and stressed that it was not merely a transport corridor, but an innovation suited to the modern era of digitalization and an entirely new form of cooperation.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
    Kasım-Jomart Tokayev: Trans-Xəzər Fiber-Optik Kabel Xətti yeni dəhliz növüdür
    Касым-Жомарт Токаев: Транскаспийская волоконно-оптическая кабельная линия - коридор нового типа
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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