Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Ilham Aliyev: Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable strengthens ties with Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 17:52
    Ilham Aliyev: Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable strengthens ties with Central Asia

    The launch of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line is another step toward strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

    According to Report, Aliyev made the remarks following the official online launch of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line together with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Azerbaijani president recalled that in November last year, Azerbaijan was admitted as a full-fledged member of the Consultative Meetings, and this year it has already participated in the format as a full member.

    "This is yet another contribution to strengthening our cooperation, because this cable will be utilized by both the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, as well as across a broader geography. So today we have launched a global project," Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    İlham Əliyev: Trans-Xəzər Fiber-Optik Kabel Xətti Mərkəzi Asiya ilə Azərbaycan arasında əməkdaşlığı gücləndirir
    Ильхам Алиев: Транскаспийская ВОЛС укрепляет взаимодействие между ЦА и Азербайджаном
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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