Ilham Aliyev: Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable strengthens ties with Central Asia

The launch of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line is another step toward strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

According to Report, Aliyev made the remarks following the official online launch of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line together with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Azerbaijani president recalled that in November last year, Azerbaijan was admitted as a full-fledged member of the Consultative Meetings, and this year it has already participated in the format as a full member.

"This is yet another contribution to strengthening our cooperation, because this cable will be utilized by both the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, as well as across a broader geography. So today we have launched a global project," Ilham Aliyev said.