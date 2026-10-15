Lithuanian, Ukrainian firms sign deal on electronic warfare and drone components

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Lithuanian defense technology company Pekkla and Ukraine's December One RND have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the production and supply of electronic warfare (EW) systems and components for unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Report, citing Lithuanian outlet 15min and the country's Ministry of National Defense, the document was signed on October 14 during a previously unannounced visit by Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas to Kyiv.

The cooperation envisages the joint development of technological solutions, improvement of equipment and expansion of production capacity in line with the needs of the Ukrainian side.

The project is being implemented under the Drone Deal agreement signed between the two countries in May 2026.

Production of drone components is expected to begin in 2027.