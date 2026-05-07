Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan and Mongolia sign air services agreement

    Infrastructure
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 11:47
    Azerbaijan and Mongolia sign air services agreement

    Azerbaijan and Mongolia have signed an intergovernmental agreement on air services, Azerbaijan"s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said on X.

    During his visit to Germany, Nabiyev met with Mongolia"s Minister of Roads and Transport, Borkhuu Delgersaikhan. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector, particularly increasing existing opportunities in both road and air transportation.

    "The Air Services Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia has been signed. This document will contribute to the development of economic and cultural ties between our countries, create favorable conditions for effective cooperation between airlines, and establish a solid legal framework for the operation of flights," Nabiyev said.

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