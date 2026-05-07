In accordance with the military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, a delegation of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

During the meeting held at the National Defense University (NDU) of Azerbaijan, briefings were presented on the university's establishment history, its activities, and the special educational institutions operating under its subordination. In addition, the current state of the military education system was analyzed.

During the visit, the Uzbek guests toured the Military Management Institute, Foreign Languages Center, Military Games Center, and Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev within the National Defense University.

The delegation was provided with information about the educational process and the conditions created in the facilities' premises and administrative buildings.

In conclusion, gifts were exchanged, and a photo was taken.