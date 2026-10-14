Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 22:50
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit

    A dinner was hosted on October 14 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of the participants of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyevin adından AQEM-in 7-ci Zirvə Görüşünün iştirakçılarının şərəfinə şam yeməyi verilib
    Photo
    От имени президента Ильхама Алиева дан ужин в честь участников 7-го Саммита СВМДА
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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