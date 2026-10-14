Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit

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A dinner was hosted on October 14 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of the participants of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.