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    Azerbaijan urges UN to keep mine threat and missing persons issues in focus

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 07:25
    Azerbaijan urges UN to keep mine threat and missing persons issues in focus

    During the interactive dialogue with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Azerbaijan shared its firm conviction that all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, as well as the right to development, are interdependent and mutually reinforcing, Report informs, referring to the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN.

    It was highlighted that the recovery efforts of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period are seriously hampered by the widespread presence of landmines and other explosive devices, killing and injuring civilians.

    The statement also stressed that the issue of over 4,000 persons registered as missing due to the former conflict remained an outstanding humanitarian problem.

    "Azerbaijan called on the UN human rights mechanisms and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to keep these grave human rights concerns, which affect thousands of people, high on the agenda, to raise them appropriately with the relevant authorities, and to urge meaningful cooperation," the statement said.

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN Landmine threat United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
    Azərbaycan BMT-ni mina təhlükəsi və itkin düşmüş şəxslər məsələsini diqqətdə saxlamağa çağırıb
    Азербайджан призвал ООН уделить внимание проблеме пропавших без вести и минной угрозе
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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