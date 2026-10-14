Slovakia will not join new European loan for Ukraine

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Slovakia will not participate in a new European loan intended for Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a meeting of the Slovak parliament's European Affairs Committee.

According to Report, citing local television channel ta3, Fico said that if a decision is made to provide the loan, Slovakia will maintain the same position it took regarding the first loan.

Fico made the remarks before departing for a European Council summit in Brussels.

The prime minister also said that joint talks between the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine will be held in Lviv on November 5.