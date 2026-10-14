Slovakia will not join new European loan for Ukraine
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- 14 October, 2026
- 23:47
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Slovakia will not participate in a new European loan intended for Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a meeting of the Slovak parliament's European Affairs Committee.
According to Report, citing local television channel ta3, Fico said that if a decision is made to provide the loan, Slovakia will maintain the same position it took regarding the first loan.
Fico made the remarks before departing for a European Council summit in Brussels.
The prime minister also said that joint talks between the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine will be held in Lviv on November 5.
Slovakiya Ukrayna üçün yeni Avropa kreditinə qoşulmayacaq
Фицо: Словакия не присоединится к новому еврокредиту для Украины
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