Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Gold prices fall sharply as stronger US inflation boosts dollar

    Finance
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 23:30
    Gold prices fall sharply as stronger US inflation boosts dollar

    Gold prices fell sharply on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened after US inflation accelerated more than expected.

    According to Report, data from the Comex exchange showed that December gold futures were down 1.9% at $4,096.7 per ounce as of 20:02 Baku time.

    By 22:07, the precious metal was trading at $4,104.8 per ounce.

    US consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 3.7% year-on-year in September, according to the US Department of Labor.

    Inflation accelerated from 3.4% in the previous month and reached its highest level since April.

    Analysts surveyed by Trading Economics had expected consumer prices to rise 3.6% in September.

    Gold prices Comex Inflation
    ABŞ-də inflyasiyaya görə qızıl ucuzlaşır
    Золото резко дешевеет из-за ускорения инфляции в США
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    01:40
    Photo
    Authorities deny alleged hijab ban in Azerbaijani medical facilities
    Domestic policy
    00:01
    23 years since Ilham Aliyev was first elected President of Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    23:47
    Slovakia will not join new European loan for Ukraine
    Other countries
    23:30
    Gold prices fall sharply as stronger US inflation boosts dollar
    Finance
    22:50
    Photo
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Foreign policy
    22:38
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Tajikistan
    Foreign policy
    22:36
    Two ships sink near Strait of Hormuz after projectile strikes
    Other countries
    22:08
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED
    Foreign policy
    21:56
    Davr Bank renamed ABB Davr Bank as management is restructured
    Finance
    All News Feed