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    Over 40 flights diverted from Istanbul amid severe weather

    Region
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 07:53
    Over 40 flights diverted from Istanbul amid severe weather

    More than 40 aircraft bound for Istanbul International Airport were diverted to other airports due to adverse weather conditions, Report informs, citing Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

    The ministry said that 16 flights were diverted to Ankara, 10 to İzmir, and eight to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, located on the Asian side of Istanbul. The airport, mainly used by low-cost airlines, serves as an alternative to Istanbul's other airport.

    On October 14, heavy rain and strong winds disrupted transportation in parts of Istanbul. According to official data, 1,277 incidents of residential properties being flooded and 15 landslides were recorded across the city.

    Heavy rainfall turned many streets and avenues into rivers and flooded some underpasses. Traffic congestion reached 89% during peak hours.

    As of the evening of October 14, one 14-year-old boy had died as a result of the adverse weather conditions in Istanbul. He lost his life after being electrocuted in a flooded area in the Fatih district.

    Istanbul authorities have issued a yellow weather warning for October 15. Forecasts indicate that heavy rainfall is expected to continue until the end of the day. Flooding, flash floods and mudflows, as well as disruptions to transport and infrastructure services, cannot be ruled out.

    Residents and tourists have been advised not to leave their homes unless necessary. Classes have been suspended in Istanbul schools, while an administrative leave day has been declared for certain categories of public sector employees.

    Flights Istanbul Unfavorable weather conditions
    İstanbulda hava səbəbindən 40-dan çox təyyarə başqa hava limanlarına yönləndirilib
    Более 40 следующих в Стамбул самолетов перенаправили в другие аэропорты
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