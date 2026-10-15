Today marks the 23rd anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's first election as President of Azerbaijan in 2003.

Report recalls that on October 1 of that year, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, addressing the Azerbaijani people, said:

"Addressing you, my compatriots, I call on you to support Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election, my political successor and First Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party. He is a highly intellectual, pragmatic, energetic and enterprising person with an excellent knowledge of modern world politics and economics. I assure you that both Ilham Aliyev and the New Azerbaijan Party will continue to unite the most worthy sons and daughters of our people around them and will do much for the development of the Azerbaijani state and the prosperity of our people. I believe that with your help and support, Ilham Aliyev will be able to complete the crucial matters, plans and work that I could not finish. I trust him as I trust myself and have great hopes for his future."

The people supported the National Leader's call. As a result, in the presidential election held on October 15, 2003, more than 76% of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev, electing him President of Azerbaijan and ushering in a new stage in the country's development.

Over his 23 years in office, President Ilham Aliyev has fully fulfilled the promises he made to the people. During this period, Azerbaijan achieved rapid development in all areas, while people's welfare improved further.

Azerbaijan's political and economic capabilities were expanded, a modern army was created, and the country's positions on the international stage were strengthened. Today, all major international projects implemented in the region are carried out with Azerbaijan's participation and with its national interests taken into account.

Most importantly, under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was fully restored, and the National Leader's cherished wish regarding the liberation of the country's lands was fulfilled.

During the 44-day Patriotic War, President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev regularly addressed the nation. These addresses mobilized the Azerbaijani people, united them as one fist and had a powerful impact on the course and outcome of the war. Each address became a prelude to further victories.

Today, under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan's economy continues to develop successfully, large-scale reconstruction and restoration work is underway in Karabakh, and social programs are being implemented.

All this provides grounds to say that Azerbaijan will soon turn Karabakh into a flourishing region and that former internally displaced persons forced from their ancestral lands will return safely to their homes permanently.