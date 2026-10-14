Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Tajikistan

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 22:38
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Tajikistan

    On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Report informs.

    President Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the invitation to the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and for the hospitality extended to him.

    During the conversation, the parties praised the friendly relations between the two countries, and exchanged views on opportunities for deepening multilateral cooperation.

    Both leaders discussed ways to further expand bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation within regional and international organizations.

    Ilham Aliyev Emomali Rahmon Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    İlham Əliyev Tacikistan Prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился с президентом Таджикистана
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