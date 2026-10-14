President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Tajikistan
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2026
- 22:38
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Report informs.
President Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the invitation to the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and for the hospitality extended to him.
During the conversation, the parties praised the friendly relations between the two countries, and exchanged views on opportunities for deepening multilateral cooperation.
Both leaders discussed ways to further expand bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation within regional and international organizations.
İlham Əliyev Tacikistan Prezidenti ilə görüşüb
Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился с президентом Таджикистана
Latest News
01:40
Photo
Authorities deny alleged hijab ban in Azerbaijani medical facilitiesDomestic policy
00:01
23 years since Ilham Aliyev was first elected President of AzerbaijanDomestic policy
23:47
Slovakia will not join new European loan for UkraineOther countries
23:30
Gold prices fall sharply as stronger US inflation boosts dollarFinance
22:50
Photo
Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA SummitForeign policy
22:38
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of TajikistanForeign policy
22:36
Two ships sink near Strait of Hormuz after projectile strikesOther countries
22:08
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATEDForeign policy
21:56
Davr Bank renamed ABB Davr Bank as management is restructuredFinance