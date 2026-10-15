UEFA Champions League second-round matches continue

Stay up to date with the top news!

The next matches of the second round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase have been played.

According to Report, nine matches took place on the second day of the round.

In the headline match of the round, France's PSG defeated England's Manchester City 4-2 away from home. Spain's Real Madrid also secured a hard-fought away victory over Italy's Roma. The Madrid side scored three goals in seven minutes to claim a 4-3 win.

England's Liverpool also thrashed Austria's LASK 6-3 in a high-scoring encounter.

UEFA Champions League

League Phase, Round 2

October 14

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs Como (Italy) – 3:2

LASK (Austria) vs Liverpool (England) – 3:6

Roma (Italy) vs Real Madrid (Spain) – 3:4

Aston Villa (England) vs Fenerbahçe (Türkiye) – 6:0

Betis (Spain) vs Porto (Portugal) – 3:2

Bodø/Glimt (Norway) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – 1:0

Manchester City (England) vs PSG (France) – 2:4

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs AEK Athens (Greece) – 3:1

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs Stuttgart (Germany) – 0:3