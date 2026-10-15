Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UEFA Champions League second-round matches continue

    Football
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 07:40
    UEFA Champions League second-round matches continue

    The next matches of the second round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase have been played.

    According to Report, nine matches took place on the second day of the round.

    In the headline match of the round, France's PSG defeated England's Manchester City 4-2 away from home. Spain's Real Madrid also secured a hard-fought away victory over Italy's Roma. The Madrid side scored three goals in seven minutes to claim a 4-3 win.

    England's Liverpool also thrashed Austria's LASK 6-3 in a high-scoring encounter.

    UEFA Champions League

    League Phase, Round 2

    October 14

    Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs Como (Italy) – 3:2

    LASK (Austria) vs Liverpool (England) – 3:6

    Roma (Italy) vs Real Madrid (Spain) – 3:4

    Aston Villa (England) vs Fenerbahçe (Türkiye) – 6:0

    Betis (Spain) vs Porto (Portugal) – 3:2

    Bodø/Glimt (Norway) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – 1:0

    Manchester City (England) vs PSG (France) – 2:4

    Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs AEK Athens (Greece) – 3:1

    Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs Stuttgart (Germany) – 0:3

    UEFA Champions League Football
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqasında ikinci turun növbəti oyunları keçirilib
    В Лиге чемпионов УЕФА проведены очередные матчи 2-го тура
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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