Authorities deny alleged hijab ban in Azerbaijani medical facilities

An image of a letter purportedly issued on behalf of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health, claiming that restrictions have been imposed on the use of the hijab in medical institutions, is circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

According to Report, a joint statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council and the Ministry of Health said the letter is fake.

"The Ministry of Health has not adopted such a document, nor has it issued any instruction of this kind to medical institutions. Presenting a fake document as genuine official correspondence constitutes disinformation that misleads the public," the statement said.

The Media and Broadcasting Council called on media outlets and social media users to verify the accuracy of information through official sources, refrain from sharing the fake document as genuine, and avoid becoming a vehicle for the spread of disinformation.