Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Authorities deny alleged hijab ban in Azerbaijani medical facilities

    Domestic policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 01:40
    Authorities deny alleged hijab ban in Azerbaijani medical facilities

    An image of a letter purportedly issued on behalf of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health, claiming that restrictions have been imposed on the use of the hijab in medical institutions, is circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

    According to Report, a joint statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council and the Ministry of Health said the letter is fake.

    "The Ministry of Health has not adopted such a document, nor has it issued any instruction of this kind to medical institutions. Presenting a fake document as genuine official correspondence constitutes disinformation that misleads the public," the statement said.

    The Media and Broadcasting Council called on media outlets and social media users to verify the accuracy of information through official sources, refrain from sharing the fake document as genuine, and avoid becoming a vehicle for the spread of disinformation.

    Ministry of Health Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council
    Photo
    Tibb müəssisələrində hicab məhdudiyyəti ilə bağlı yayılan sənəd saxtadır - birgə açıqlama
    Photo
    Совместное заявление: Сведения об ограничении ношения хиджаба в медучреждениях ложны
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    01:40
    Photo
    Authorities deny alleged hijab ban in Azerbaijani medical facilities
    Domestic policy
    00:01
    23 years since Ilham Aliyev was first elected President of Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    23:47
    Slovakia will not join new European loan for Ukraine
    Other countries
    23:30
    Gold prices fall sharply as stronger US inflation boosts dollar
    Finance
    22:50
    Photo
    Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of participants of 7th CICA Summit
    Foreign policy
    22:38
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Tajikistan
    Foreign policy
    22:36
    Two ships sink near Strait of Hormuz after projectile strikes
    Other countries
    22:08
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Uzbekistan - UPDATED
    Foreign policy
    21:56
    Davr Bank renamed ABB Davr Bank as management is restructured
    Finance
    All News Feed