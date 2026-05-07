Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, San Marino discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector

    Energy
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 15:21
    Azerbaijan, San Marino discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector

    Azerbaijan and San Marino have discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of natural gas and renewable energy.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X that the discussions took place during a meeting with San Marino"s Minister of Finance, Budget, Transport and Energy Marco Gatti, and Minister of Labour, Economic Programming, relations with the Autonomous Public Services Authority, Ecological Transition and Technological Innovation Alessandro Bevitori.

    The sides exchanged views on energy security, the green transition, and prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation. It was noted that the high-level political relations between Azerbaijan and San Marino provide a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

    It was highlighted that Azerbaijan currently exports oil to 20 countries and natural gas to 16 countries, maintaining its role as a reliable global energy supplier. The country is also actively implementing large-scale renewable energy projects and advancing key infrastructure initiatives aimed at establishing green energy corridors to Europe.

    During the meeting, the current energy supply situation in San Marino was reviewed, along with potential cooperation in natural gas supply, renewable energy development, and green transition initiatives.

    The sides also discussed the participation of the San Marino delegation in events under the upcoming Baku Energy Week.

    Azerbaijan, San Marino discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector
    Azerbaijan, San Marino discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector

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