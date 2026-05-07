Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pashinyan: Armenia doesn't ally with Russia on Ukraine

    Region
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 15:08
    Pashinyan: Armenia doesn't ally with Russia on Ukraine

    Armenia does not consider itself an ally of Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing on Thursday, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    "I have already expressed my opinion regarding the visit of the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy - ed) to Yerevan. I have repeatedly said that on the issue of Ukraine, we are not Russia's ally," Pashinyan said.

    He also recalled the Almaty Declaration, stressing its fundamental importance for Yerevan: "You know how important the Almaty Declaration is for us. We are building the peace process with Azerbaijan precisely on this basis. This is our principled position."

    On May 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Yerevan to participate in the 8th European Political Community Summit.

    Nikol Pashinyan Russia-Ukraine conflict Armenia
    Paşinyan: Ukrayna məsələsində Rusiyaya müttəfiq deyilik
    Пашинян: Армения не является союзником России по вопросу Украины

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